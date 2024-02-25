The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had completed its operations in Al-Nasser Hospital last week, ensuring the hospital continued to function by delivering food and fuel.

Israeli soldiers provided hundreds of packages of food and water and an alternative generator, overseeing the delivery so that Hamas would be unable to steal it for its own use. The food packages also included baby formula.

In addition, the IDF facilitated the transfer of patients to other hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as requested by the hospital administration.

Some 200 terrorist suspects were arrested, with weapons seized.

Last week, it was revealed that Israeli soldiers found in the hospital unopened boxes of medicine sent to hostages who have been held in the Palestinian enclave since October 7.

The IDF stressed that it "will continue to act, in accordance with international law, against the terrorist organization Hamas, which operates systematically from hospitals and civilian infrastructure."

