Board of Peace pledges to help find countries to accept Gaza students and patients - report

A document obtained by Kan News revealed that Trump's "Peace Council" has committed to finding countries willing to accept students and patients from Gaza.

In the document, which is a list of demands recently forwarded to Israel by the Board of Peace and the United States, Israel was asked to create a travel plan for students from Gaza and a large-scale evacuation of Gazan patients abroad. This aligns with the Board's commitment to find countries willing to absorb those patients and students. Observers could view this as a form of voluntary immigration, which is something Israel has long advocated for, albeit at a much smaller scale.

Nevertheless, the document did not directly mention voluntary immigration from Gaza, as the issue, initially discussed openly even by the Trump administration, effectively disappeared due to pressure from Arab countries that strongly opposed it. The Board's push for the migration of patients and students is now seen as a form of compensation to Israel.

Kan had also previously reported that a foreign source involved in the negotiations said Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are pressuring Hamas to sign the agreement, which includes handing over its weapons, with Egypt exerting the greatest pressure of the three. There have been numerous reports that Israel opposes the plan being promoted by the Board of Peace in talks with Hamas. Senior Israeli sources told i24NEWS that the war in Gaza will end with no weapons factories or tunnels remaining in the strip, as well as the complete disarmament of Hamas.