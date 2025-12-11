Full video released showing 6 hostages killed in Gaza Strip lighting Chanukah candles

On Thursday, the IDF released the full, harrowing footage showing six Israeli hostages lighting Hanukkah candles at the bottom of a Hamas tunnel, just weeks before their murder. These images, obtained from materials seized in the Gaza Strip, will also be featured Thursday evening on the investigative program "Uvda" on Keshet 12, offering for the first time a direct glimpse into their life in captivity.

The footage reveals Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi, and Carmel Gat, filmed in extreme conditions. Despite the darkness of the tunnel and the evident presence of their captors, the six hostages appear standing, lighting the candles for the holiday, a gesture filled with dignity and spirituality at the heart of their captivity.

According to information released before the official publication, the hostages were filmed for long hours, presumably by their captors, who kept these recordings for reasons still unknown. The full release of these videos by the Israeli army provides raw testimony to the underground reality of the captivity imposed by Hamas.

The release of these previously unseen images is expected to provoke a strong emotional response in Israel, recalling the brutality inflicted upon civilians abducted during the October 7 attacks and the urgent need to secure the return of the last remaining living hostages.