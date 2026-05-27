Hamas-affiliated media confirmed that Mohammed Awda, the newly appointed commander of Hamas's military wing, was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood. A resident of Rimal told i24NEWS that Awda was targeted in three consecutive strikes felt across large parts of the city. According to the resident, Awda was hiding in an apartment building above a crowded market in one of the busiest parts of the neighborhood, where residents were shopping ahead of Eid al-Adha. "Hamas knows this and is hiding among the civilians," the resident said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed Awda's death in a statement on X, saying the terrorist leader had been sent to "meet his accomplices in the depths of hell." Katz also congratulated the IDF and Shin Bet on behalf of himself and PM Benjamin Netanyahu for "their brilliant execution," adding, "We pledged that Hamas will not rule Gaza, both civilian and military, and this will be the case."

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Awda had been appointed to lead Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades just days earlier, succeeding Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the same Rimal neighborhood on May 15. Israeli officials accused Awda of heading Hamas's intelligence apparatus during the October 7 attacks and playing a central role in planning and coordinating the assault on Israel.

According to Hamas-affiliated media, Awda was killed along with his wife and sons. There has been no formal announcement from Hamas. Netanyahu and Katz reiterated Israel's pledge to continue targeting individuals linked to October 7. "Sooner or later, Israel will reach them all," the statement said.