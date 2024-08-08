IDF troops discover passages in walls of Rafah homes used to ambush soldiers

Nahal Brigade infantry soldiers call in an airstrike on a terrorist base of operations that kills the deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade's rocket unit

Israeli soldiers enter a partially destroyed home in the Gaza Strip
Israeli soldiers enter a partially destroyed home in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces released new footage on Thursday of Nahal Brigade infantry locating tunnel shafts, uncovering hiding spots, and thwarting terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip's Rafah.

IDF spokesperson's unit
IDF's Nahal Brigade in southern Gaza's Rafah

Under the command of the 162nd Division, the forces found passages inside the walls of residences in Rafah that were made to pass seamlessly between civilian houses in the hopes of ambushing Israeli soldiers, all the while using innocent Gazans as human shields.

Passage used by terrorists in between walls of civilian homes

In one home in the heart of Rafah, a drone flown by the forces discovered a tunnel shaft inside a bathroom.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Commander in the Nahal Brigade uses his radio as the unit coordinates operations in the southern Gaza Strip

The fighters called in an airstrike that attacked a terror cell that was hiding in an apartment used as a base of operations. During the strike, the deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade's rocket unit was killed.

