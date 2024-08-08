The Israel Defense Forces released new footage on Thursday of Nahal Brigade infantry locating tunnel shafts, uncovering hiding spots, and thwarting terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip's Rafah.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Under the command of the 162nd Division, the forces found passages inside the walls of residences in Rafah that were made to pass seamlessly between civilian houses in the hopes of ambushing Israeli soldiers, all the while using innocent Gazans as human shields.

In one home in the heart of Rafah, a drone flown by the forces discovered a tunnel shaft inside a bathroom.

IDF spokesperson's unit

The fighters called in an airstrike that attacked a terror cell that was hiding in an apartment used as a base of operations. During the strike, the deputy commander of the Rafah Brigade's rocket unit was killed.