IDF previews new land, air and sea routes for aid entry to Gaza

Increased international humanitarian aid efforts to Gaza through land, sea and air were previewed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday morning, as well as describing the security measures undertaken to ensure it was only humanitarian aid being supplied.

According to the latest announcement, the IDF prepared for the first arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by sea through a program funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first ship set sail on Tuesday from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, carrying humanitarian aid from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization and funded by the UAE, in coordination with Israeli authorities and at the special request of the U.S. government.

According to the IDF, all the equipment on the ship underwent a comprehensive security check and was accompanied by Israeli officials throughout the delivery of the aid, “to ensure that humanitarian aid alone reaches the Gaza Strip.”

A new land route, named “the 96th Gate,” was also opened to humanitarian aid trucks. The World Food Organization (WFP) already entered the northern Gaza Strip with six trucks. The IDF described the initiative as in coordination with Israeli authorities, following an agreement with the American government.

The statement concluded that “over 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped into the Gaza Strip in over 12 airdrops by foreign countries during the last week,” without providing as much details on the aerial operation.