Trump comments on Mexico, Greenland, Venezuela, and Colombia

In a gaggle aboard Air Force 1 on Sunday, President Trump accused Mexican authorities of failing to stop drug trafficking, saying cartels are “running Mexico,” and warned the US may take action if the flow of drugs continues.

Trump also said the US “needs Greenland from a national security situation,” citing what he described as Russian and Chinese ship activity. He warned that Venezuela’s acting leader, Delcy Rodriguez, would face consequences if she did not “do what’s right,” and criticized Colombia’s leadership over cocaine production.