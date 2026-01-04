Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducts missile drills | LIVE BLOG

Concern grows amid the regime as national protests have been ongoing for over a week

i24NEWSAriel Oseran ■ i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps taking part in a military drill in the south of Iran.
Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps taking part in a military drill in the south of Iran.SEPAH NEWS / AFP

Trump comments on Mexico, Greenland, Venezuela, and Colombia

In a gaggle aboard Air Force 1 on Sunday, President Trump accused Mexican authorities of failing to stop drug trafficking, saying cartels are “running Mexico,” and warned the US may take action if the flow of drugs continues.

Trump also said the US “needs Greenland from a national security situation,” citing what he described as Russian and Chinese ship activity. He warned that Venezuela’s acting leader, Delcy Rodriguez, would face consequences if she did not “do what’s right,” and criticized Colombia’s leadership over cocaine production.

US President Trump warns Iran will be "hit very hard by the United States" if it starts killing protesters:

"If (Iran) starts killing people like they have in the past, I think they're gonna get hit very hard by the United States."

https://x.com/i/web/status/2008022846774358075

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducts missile drills throughout the country

https://x.com/i/web/status/2007926535223697521

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Day 8 of protests against the Iranian regime

https://x.com/i/web/status/2007936301732127148

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments

Comments