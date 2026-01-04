Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducts missile drills | LIVE BLOG
Concern grows amid the regime as national protests have been ongoing for over a week
Trump comments on Mexico, Greenland, Venezuela, and Colombia
In a gaggle aboard Air Force 1 on Sunday, President Trump accused Mexican authorities of failing to stop drug trafficking, saying cartels are “running Mexico,” and warned the US may take action if the flow of drugs continues.
Trump also said the US “needs Greenland from a national security situation,” citing what he described as Russian and Chinese ship activity. He warned that Venezuela’s acting leader, Delcy Rodriguez, would face consequences if she did not “do what’s right,” and criticized Colombia’s leadership over cocaine production.
US President Trump warns Iran will be "hit very hard by the United States" if it starts killing protesters:
"If (Iran) starts killing people like they have in the past, I think they're gonna get hit very hard by the United States."
https://x.com/i/web/status/2008022846774358075
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducts missile drills throughout the country
https://x.com/i/web/status/2007926535223697521
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Day 8 of protests against the Iranian regime
https://x.com/i/web/status/2007936301732127148
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .