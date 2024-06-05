Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in explosion at southern army base | LIVE UPDATES
The army stated that the rocket alarms that went off early Wednesday morning near the Gaza border were a false alarm
Day 243 of Israel at war: The IDF reported overnight that nine soldiers were injured by exploding ordnance at a base in southern Israel on Tuesday.
According to an IDF statement, two soldiers sustained serious injuries, two others were moderately hurt, and the remaining five were lightly injured. All of the soldiers were transported to hospitals for treatment. The IDF has initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
To catch up on the events from Tuesday, CLICK HERE >>
For more in-depth stories on Israel at war, CLICK HERE >>
Gunman fires shots at U.S. Embassy in Beirut, neutralized by Lebanese army
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798229602269020275
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Abu Ghosh on suspicions that he impersonated an IDF soldier
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in five different locations across southern Lebanon overnight
Ex-Meta engineer sues over alleged bias in handling Gaza content
Hamad, a Palestinian-American who was part of Meta's machine learning team, claims he was wrongfully terminated in February for attempting to fix bugs that suppressed Palestinian Instagram posts
Slovenia votes to recognize Palestinian state amid Gaza war
52 members of Slovenia’s 90-member parliament voted in favor of the government-sponsored decree after a tumultuous six-hour session
Sullivan: Ball is in Hamas's court, response to ceasefire proposal awaited
“The onus is on Hamas and will remain on Hamas until we get a formal response from them,” he stated
IDF: Rocket alarms that went off early Wednesday morning near the Gaza border were a false alarm