Nine Israeli soldiers wounded in explosion at southern army base | LIVE UPDATES

The army stated that the rocket alarms that went off early Wednesday morning near the Gaza border were a false alarm

Day 243 of Israel at war: The IDF reported overnight that nine soldiers were injured by exploding ordnance at a base in southern Israel on Tuesday. 

According to an IDF statement, two soldiers sustained serious injuries, two others were moderately hurt, and the remaining five were lightly injured. All of the soldiers were transported to hospitals for treatment. The IDF has initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Gunman fires shots at U.S. Embassy in Beirut, neutralized by Lebanese army

Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion

Israeli police arrested a 19-year-old resident of Abu Ghosh on suspicions that he impersonated an IDF soldier

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in five different locations across southern Lebanon overnight

Ex-Meta engineer sues over alleged bias in handling Gaza content

Hamad, a Palestinian-American who was part of Meta's machine learning team, claims he was wrongfully terminated in February for attempting to fix bugs that suppressed Palestinian Instagram posts

Slovenia votes to recognize Palestinian state amid Gaza war

52 members of Slovenia’s 90-member parliament voted in favor of the government-sponsored decree after a tumultuous six-hour session

Slovenian parliament buildingRok/Wikipedia

Sullivan: Ball is in Hamas's court, response to ceasefire proposal awaited

“The onus is on Hamas and will remain on Hamas until we get a formal response from them,” he stated

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, USA.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

IDF: Rocket alarms that went off early Wednesday morning near the Gaza border were a false alarm

