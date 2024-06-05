Day 243 of Israel at war: The IDF reported overnight that nine soldiers were injured by exploding ordnance at a base in southern Israel on Tuesday.

According to an IDF statement, two soldiers sustained serious injuries, two others were moderately hurt, and the remaining five were lightly injured. All of the soldiers were transported to hospitals for treatment. The IDF has initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

