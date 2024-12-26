Netanyahu hits back after Hamas claims he delayed ceasefire talks

Hamas claimed on Wednesday that "Israel is delaying the negotiations by adding new conditions," prompting a furious response from the Prime Minister's Office, which said, "They are lying again."

"The negotiation for a ceasefire and exchanging prisoners was carried out secretly, through Qatari and Egyptian mediation, in a serious manner," the terror group said. "Hamas showed responsibility and flexibility, but Israel imposed new conditions related to withdrawal from the [Gaza] Strip, ceasing fire, the prisoner issue, and return of the refugees – this led to a delay in reaching an agreement, which was possible."

The Prime Minister's Office said that "the terrorist organization Hamas is once again lying, going back on understandings that have already been reached, and continues to impose difficulties on the negotiation. Despite this, Israel will continue with uncompromised efforts to bring back all of our captives."

On Tuesday, i24NEWS reported that Israeli officials are frustrated with the behavior of Hamas leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, brother of slain leader Yahya Sinwar, who has not yet submitted a list of captives to be returned to Israel in the first stage of the deal. This comes after reported optimism regarding negotiations for a hostage release last week while the Israeli delegation was in talks in Qatar.

Israel's negotiating team returned for consultations on Tuesday, with the current rhetoric suggesting a deal will take longer than previously assessed in media reports and leaks.