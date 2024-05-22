The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters on Wednesday released a harrowing video capturing the abduction of five female observers from the Nahal Oz base, shedding light on the ordeal endured by the captives.

The video, recorded by body cameras worn by Hamas terrorists on October 7, has been deemed a damning testament to the conditions faced by the hostages, who have been held captive for 229 days

On the Saturday in question, 15 female observers lost their lives, while seven were taken hostage from the Nahal Oz base.

WARNING: The following video can be disturbing to some viewers

Among the captives, Ori Megidish was rescued by IDF forces after 23 days in captivity, while Noa Marciano tragically lost her life at the hands of Hamas terrorists. Five female observers - Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa, and Naama Levy - remain in captivity.

"The disturbing video has been the reality of Agam, Daniela, Liri, Naama, Karina, and 123 other hostages for 229 days," expressed a spokesperson for the Hostages Families Forum.

"The video is a damning testament to the nation's failure to bring home the hostages, who have been forsaken for 229 days. There is no greater mission, no more significant achievement, and no chance to restore hope to Israel without the return of all - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial. The Israeli government must not waste even one more moment - it must return to the negotiating table today!"

The released video, spanning 3 minutes and 10 seconds, has been edited and censored to exclude the most distressing scenes, including the murders that occurred at the Nahal Oz base and inside the bomb shelter from which the female observers were abducted.

Despite the editing, the footage vividly portrays the violent, humiliating, and traumatizing treatment inflicted upon the hostages, capturing their raw terror during the abduction.