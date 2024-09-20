Senior IDF source to i24NEWS: elimination of Hezbollah's Aqil made possible by exceptional performance of IDF's Intelligence Corps

The elimination on Friday of top Hezbollah terrorist Ibrahim Aqil in a strike on the group's Beirut stronghold was made possible through outstanding work by the IDF's military intelligence, a senior IDF official told i24NEWS.

That the operation was crowned in success also attested to the efficacy of the coordination between the air force and the IDF's Directorate of Military Intelligence, the senior IDF official added.

The statements represent a follow-up on an exclusive interview conducted by i24NEWS on Thursday with a senior IDF officer who served with the commander of the IDF's elite 8200 intelligence unit. The officer, who can be only identified as T., spoke about the role of the intelligence corps and the political echelon in the failings evident on October 7, 2023.

T. said that the October 7 tragedy came as the result of Israel's faulty security policy, which had allowed Hamas commando units to train unencumbered near the Gaza border for years.