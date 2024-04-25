In an exclusive confirmation to i24NEWS, the spokesperson for United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has verified the i24NEWS exclusive report of an attack on the U.S.-led humanitarian pier under construction off the coast of Gaza.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during construction work on the pier.

According to the spokesperson, a UN team was present at the site when two rounds of mortar shells were fired towards the construction area, landing approximately 100 meters away.

"This was yesterday, a UN team was visiting the jetty and staging area for this proposed maritime operations. Two rounds came in, about 100m away. No injuries. They went into a bunker for some time and then continued the tour," the spokesperson told i24NEWS.

Earlier exclusive reporting by i24NEWS on Thursday detailed that the attack resulted in damage to several pieces of engineering equipment, with one individual sustaining minor injuries while seeking safety in a protected area.

It is believed that the the fire from Palestinians was aimed at IDF personnel around the construction and not the international workers.

The floating pier, initiated by the United States, aims to facilitate the channeling of additional humanitarian aid via a sea route to Gaza.

President Joe Biden announced the project during his State of the Union address, emphasizing that it would not involve any direct U.S. military presence on the ground.

While the IDF is anticipated to oversee the security of the pier and the distribution of aid upon its completion, there has been no official statement regarding the specific source of the aid.