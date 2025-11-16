UN Rapporteur on sexual violence denies Hamas atrocities: 'no investigation found that rape occurred'

Reem Alsalem, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, sparked controversy over the weekend by publicly denying claims of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 massacre in Gaza.

In a statement shared on social media, Alsalem asserted, “No Palestinian cheered for rape in Gaza. No independent investigation has found that r ape occurred on October 7.”

Her comments immediately drew strong criticism from Israeli officials. Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, called the statement “a moral disgrace” and accused Alsalem of insulting the victims and their families. “Any UN representative who denies rape by Hamas must be removed from her position. Period. This is a stain on the UN’s reputation,” Danon said.

He further condemned Alsalem for what he described as a violation of “every basic international standard.” Danon emphasized that Israel would not tolerate any attempt to downplay or cover up the atrocities committed by Hamas, saying, “This is an insult to the victims and their families, and a violation of every basic international standard. Israel will not allow the covering up of Hamas’s horrific crimes.”

Danon also directly addressed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, urging him to respond to what he characterized as a dangerous and misleading statement. “António Guterres, your silence is complicity,” he wrote, signaling that Israel expects the UN leadership to publicly reject Alsalem’s remarks.

The dispute underscores ongoing tensions between Israel and UN human rights officials, particularly regarding how allegations of atrocities in conflict zones are investigated and reported.

Critics of Alsalem argue that her denial undermines the credibility of international human rights mechanisms and diminishes the suffering of victims, while supporters may point to the lack of independent, verifiable evidence as a basis for caution in making public accusations.