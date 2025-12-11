White House reportedly to assign American general to command Gaza stabilization force | LIVE BLOG
Several Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza were retrieved by the IDF and are now in police custody, while the military also accused Hamas of exploiting Gaza residents by demanding “rent” from displaced families, citing messages from local authorities.
In diplomatic developments, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel was summoned for criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks on talks with Russia, while Netanyahu held a “warm and friendly” call with Indian PM Modi, agreeing to meet soon.
In Washington, Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman completed his term as Israeli Defense Attaché and will lead the IDF’s Planning Directorate, with Brig. Gen. Arik Ben Dov serving as interim attaché amid a leadership dispute.
Overnight, Israeli forces conducted large-scale operations in the West Bank, detaining around 100 Palestinians, including Hamas operatives, and flooding from Storm Byron affected refugee camps in Gaza. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir agreed to consolidate investigations into the October 7 massacre, adding the security systems controller as an observer to review ongoing probes by the Operations Division, Navy, and Air Force.
Netanyahu meets Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Committee Chair Casey Wasserman
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with Casey Wasserman, chair of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Netanyahu welcomed Wasserman to Israel and thanked him for his strong support of the country. Wasserman praised Netanyahu’s leadership, saying, “Your leadership over the past two years makes me proud to be Jewish.” The meeting in Jerusalem was also attended by Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar and Israeli Olympic Committee Chair Yael Arad.
The Trump administration plans to appoint a two-star U.S. general to head the international stabilization force in Gaza, Axios reported Thursday , citing two U.S. and two Israeli officials. Reuters, which also reported the Axios report, said it could not immediately confirm the news.
South Gaza: IDF artillery fire reported in Khan Younis
Sources in Gaza report Israeli army artillery fire towards the eastern areas of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.