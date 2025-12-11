White House reportedly to assign American general to command Gaza stabilization force | LIVE BLOG

Several Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza were retrieved by the IDF and are now in police custody, while the military also accused Hamas of exploiting Gaza residents by demanding “rent” from displaced families, citing messages from local authorities.

In diplomatic developments, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel was summoned for criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks on talks with Russia, while Netanyahu held a “warm and friendly” call with Indian PM Modi, agreeing to meet soon.

In Washington, Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman completed his term as Israeli Defense Attaché and will lead the IDF’s Planning Directorate, with Brig. Gen. Arik Ben Dov serving as interim attaché amid a leadership dispute.

Overnight, Israeli forces conducted large-scale operations in the West Bank, detaining around 100 Palestinians, including Hamas operatives, and flooding from Storm Byron affected refugee camps in Gaza. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir agreed to consolidate investigations into the October 7 massacre, adding the security systems controller as an observer to review ongoing probes by the Operations Division, Navy, and Air Force.

