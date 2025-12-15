Former Israeli hostage: Trump’s election instilled fear in Hamas captors

Omer Shem Tov, a 20-year-old Israeli who was held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 505 days, has recounted how Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President dramatically altered the behavior of his captors.

Kidnapped during the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, Shem Tov shared his experiences in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“As soon as Trump was elected, I saw the fear in their eyes,” he said. “They knew the situation was going to change… they were very frightened.” According to Shem Tov, this fear led to noticeable changes in his treatment and daily life in captivity after Trump’s victory on November 5, 2024.

During the final five months of his detention, Shem Tov was forced to dig, clean, and move explosives in Hamas tunnels, while also carrying food. He described significant stockpiles of supplies kept by his captors, contrasted with the meager rations he received, often only a few biscuits.

Shem Tov learned the results of the American election from his captors, who had a television in the tunnels and primarily watched Al Jazeera. He overheard discussions expressing their hope that Kamala Harris would win. “After the election, everything changed,” he said. “The amount of food, their behavior—everything indicated they were preparing for something bigger.” He also described enduring his 21st birthday in captivity, a day marked by fear, extreme hunger, and mistreatment.

Released in February 2025 under a hostage agreement, Shem Tov later traveled to Washington and met with Donald Trump at the White House. “I told him that many in Israel believed he had been sent by God to help bring back the hostages,” he said. He remains close to the other survivors, describing them as “a second family.”