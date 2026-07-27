Eisenkot launches Cyprus billboard campaign targeting Israeli vacationers

Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot launched a billboard campaign this week in Cyprus, urging Israeli vacationers to return home and vote in the October 27 election. The billboards, placed near the airport in a location visible to arriving and departing travelers, read, "Israelis, enjoy! You deserve it," alongside Eisenkot's photo. On the way back to the airport, a second sign reads, "Landed? Had fun? Now come back and win!"

Eisenkot's campaign headquarters said the signs are part of the official campaign and reflect a desire to reach the many Israelis vacationing in Cyprus.

Some social media posts linked the billboard to broader concerns about Israeli investment and the growing Israeli community in Cyprus, though the billboard itself makes no reference to property ownership, territorial claims or Cyprus's political status. Cyprus has seen a growing number of Israeli residents, businesses and tourists in recent years, particularly in cities like Limassol and Larnaca, fueling public debate over real estate investment and demographic change.

The campaign comes amid opposition claims that Likud is trying to reduce flights and prevent center-left voters from returning to Israel to vote. Knesset Member Efrat Rayten of the Democrats sent a letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Civil Aviation officials threatening judicial action if policies were changed to make it harder for Israelis to return.