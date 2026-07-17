Knesset votes to dissolve, setting stage for Israel's October elections

Israel's Knesset voted overnight between Thursday and Friday to approve the dissolution of parliament and clearing the way for the country to head to elections.

The dissolution of the Knesset marks the end of the current parliamentary term and triggers the electoral process, with Israelis to return to the polls at the end of October to elect a new legislature. Until a new government is formed, the current administration will continue to serve in a caretaker capacity, with its authority generally limited to routine government business.

In the final days of the Knesset session, lawmakers approved a series of bills spanning security, judicial, and social issues.

Among the final measures passed was a temporary law extending mandatory military service from 30 to 32 months. According to the bill's explanatory notes, the extension is intended to help the Israel Defense Forces meet operational requirements and address ongoing security needs.

Other legislation approved before the Knesset's dissolution included the Basic Law on Torah Study, a bill ending the arrest of draft evaders, legislation permitting gender-segregated academic programs for advanced degrees, changes to communications regulation, and a bill splitting the role of the Attorney General.

With the Knesset now dissolved, Israel's election campaign formally begins ahead of the October 27 vote. Political parties will finalize candidate lists, negotiate alliances, and launch nationwide campaigns in an effort to secure seats in the 120-member Knesset.