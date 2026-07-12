Israeli elections will take place on October 27, marking the first time since 1988 that a Knesset election has not been called early. The Knesset is set to dissolve on July 17, officially launching the election campaign.

With the vote approaching, political maneuvering is intensifying as parties refine their strategies, negotiate potential alliances, and weigh new candidates.

Within Likud, party leaders are exploring several options to preserve the strength of the right-wing bloc. According to party officials, the idea of a joint electoral list between Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party and Smotrich's Religious Zionism party has lost momentum.

Some within Likud reportedly believe such an alliance could alienate segments of each party's voter base. Instead, the party is said to be considering placing Smotrich directly on the Likud list in an effort to consolidate right-wing votes and prevent smaller parties from falling below the electoral threshold.

Meanwhile, former reserve Brig. Gen. Winter, who has frequently been mentioned as a potential political candidate, says he has no intention of joining an existing party.

Winter has reportedly turned down approaches from several parties, including Likud, in recent months. Instead, he is said to be exploring the creation of a new political movement made up of figures from civil society rather than career politicians. According to people close to him, he does not intend to recruit current Knesset members, former ministers, or former lawmakers.

Opposition MK Hili Tropper has categorically ruled out joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Asked whether he would support Netanyahu in forming a coalition after the election, Tropper responded: "Absolutely not."

He also rejected the prospect of participating in a government dependent on Arab parties, effectively drawing red lines against both of Israel's main political blocs.

According to a recent opinion poll, the newly formed Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, would emerge as the largest faction with 22 seats, narrowly ahead of Likud with 21.

Shas, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit would each win eight seats, while Smotrich's Religious Zionism party would secure just four seats, leaving it perilously close to Israel's electoral threshold.

Israeli authorities are also preparing for potential attempts to interfere in the election campaign. Shin Bet Director David Zini said that all security matters related to the elections fall under the authority of Central Elections Committee President Justice Noam Solberg.

President Isaac Herzog likewise warned of efforts by hostile actors to influence the vote. "Many hostile actors are seeking to disrupt the electoral process, both from within and from abroad, in order to weaken our society and undermine the integrity of the elections," Herzog said.