Herzog warns of foreign interference ahead of Israeli elections during meeting with Shin Bet Chief

Israeli President Herzog on Thursday warned of attempts by hostile actors to interfere in Israel's upcoming elections after convening a meeting with Shin Bet chief David Zini and Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg to discuss preparations for the vote.

The meeting, held at the President's Residence at Zini's initiative, focused on security, logistics and efforts to safeguard the integrity of the election process amid concerns over foreign interference and cyber threats.

"There are elements from within and especially from outside who seek to influence and sabotage the integrity of the elections and dismantle our society," Herzog said. "We are here to ensure that this does not happen."

Calling the integrity of the elections "a national challenge of the highest order," Herzog stressed that protecting the democratic process requires close coordination between Israel's institutions.

"Elections are not a civil war," he said. "They are a social, democratic and political process, extremely significant and important in the life of a nation."

Justice Sohlberg said ensuring the integrity of the vote remains the Central Elections Committee's highest priority. He said the committee's workforce will expand from around 60 permanent employees to approximately 90,000 workers on election day.

"The purity of the elections is our top priority," Sohlberg said. "We are aware of the challenges, but there is dedicated, professional work being carried out to ensure the process is fair and secure."

Shin Bet chief David Zini said the domestic security agency would operate under the authority of the chairman of the Central Elections Committee throughout the election period.

"It is important for the people of Israel to know that, in all matters concerning the elections, the Shin Bet is directly subordinate to the chairman of the Central Elections Committee," Zini said. "We will do everything in our power to maintain the integrity of the elections."

The public show of unity came a day after i24NEWS published recordings in which Zini criticized the country's elected leadership, saying some officials were "not really capable of managing the frameworks they are responsible for." The remarks sparked political debate over the role of the Shin Bet chief.

Without referring directly to the recordings, Herzog reiterated that Israel's security agencies are loyal to the state and its democratic institutions rather than to any political figure.

"The security and law enforcement bodies in the State of Israel are not loyal to any individual or any camp," Herzog said. "They are loyal to the people of Israel, the laws of the State of Israel, and the values of a Jewish and democratic state."