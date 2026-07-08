Exclusive recordings published Tuesday evening by i24NEWS have triggered a political storm after Shin Bet Director David Zini was heard criticizing Israel's elected leadership, explaining why he accepted the country's top internal security position, and offering controversial remarks about the legal system.

According to the recordings, made during an event held earlier Tuesday, Zini said he accepted the role because he believed he possessed a unique ability to remain loyal to Israel's elected leadership.

"I agreed to become head of the Shin Bet because of the ability to be loyal to the elected echelon," Zini said.

He continued by describing himself as an independent decision-maker with a clear ideological outlook.

"I told him [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] yes... because I felt I was very qualified, perhaps more than many other good people. I have an inner drive. I have a worldview. I am not a puppet that moves with the wind. I have an agenda, and I want to advance it. That's my responsibility."

In another portion of the recordings, Zini criticized the functioning of the political system, arguing that ministers often struggle to effectively manage the institutions under their authority.

"The elected echelon is not really capable of managing the frameworks for which it is responsible. Ministers can issue instructions, and it can take eight months before the task is implemented. I do the damage control in the field."

The recordings also captured Zini delivering unusually sharp criticism of lawyers and what he described as the excessive influence of the judicial system.

"Look at how many lawyers we have... and from there monsters emerge that harm human rights, individual rights, growth, the economy, prosperity, and national security in every direction imaginable."

"Human rights and individual rights are often used as an excuse. They harm and trample common sense in the name of procedures and regulations. Lawyers and legal professionals are an auxiliary tool."

The publication immediately prompted fierce criticism from opposition leaders, who argued that the Shin Bet's loyalty must be directed to the state and the rule of law rather than to any government.

Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan described the recordings as "one of the most dangerous statements ever made by someone who headed a security agency."

"The head of the Shin Bet is supposed to be loyal solely to the State of Israel, its security, and the law. Anyone who enters the position with a political agenda and declares that his role is to serve the government rather than the state is a danger to Israel's security," Golan said.

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He warned that, with national elections approaching, a security service perceived as politically loyal could undermine public confidence and democratic institutions.

MK Naama Lazimi also condemned the remarks, arguing that the recordings suggested political influence had penetrated Israel's security establishment. She called the comments "an existential danger to democracy" and claimed that a security service serving political interests rather than the public threatened the integrity of future elections.

Former Shin Bet Director Yoram Cohen likewise criticized Zini, saying the recordings suggested that loyalty to the elected leadership had been prioritized over commitment to the principles of statehood and the rule of law.

Coalition figures, however, defended the Shin Bet chief, arguing that his comments merely reflected the legal principle that the agency operates under the authority of Israel's elected government.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised Zini's remarks, writing on X that, "At last, a senior security official is saying the most basic thing in a democratic country—that he is subordinate to the elected leadership."

Ben-Gvir accused critics of attacking Zini for affirming democratic civilian oversight of the security services.

The Forum of Senior Former Public Service Officials also issued a statement supporting Zini, arguing that the General Security Service Law clearly places the Shin Bet under government authority.

"The words of Shin Bet Chief David Zini accurately reflect what is written in the General Security Service Law," the forum stated. "Anyone who believes the Shin Bet is not subject to the authority of the elected government does not understand the principles of democratic governance and the rule of law."

The publication of the recordings has intensified an already heated debate over the relationship between Israel's security institutions, the elected government, and the judiciary.