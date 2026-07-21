Poll: Gadi Eisenkot's party consolidates its lead ahead of Likud

The Yashar! party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, would come out ahead in the legislative elections with 24 seats, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud, credited with 23 seats, according to a poll published Monday by Channel 12 News.

Behind these two parties, Naftali Bennett's Together party would win 15 seats, followed by Yair Golan's Democrats with 11, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu with 9. Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Otzma Yehudit would each receive 8 seats, while Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would each win 5. The Religious Zionist Party would barely cross the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

According to this survey, the balance between the blocs remains unchanged: the opposition Zionist parties total 59 seats, the government coalition 51, and the Arab parties 10. Neither of the two main blocs have the 61 seat majority needed to govern in the Knesset without the support of the Arab parties.

The poll also shows that a majority of opposition voters are in favor of forming a government supported by an Arab party if the anti-Netanyahu bloc fails to secure an independent majority. Conversely, the coalition's voters mostly wish to continue their alliance with the Orthodox parties. Finally, several scenarios testing new political formations, notably around Benny Gantz, Dedi Simhi, Gilad Erdan, Yuli Edelstein, or Ofer Winter, show that none of them would cross the electoral threshold.