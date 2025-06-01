Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari and influencer Danielle Amit reveal relationship

In a revelation that has captured national attention and stirred waves of support, Israeli influencer Danielle Amit announced on Sunday that she is in a relationship with Emily Damari, a former Hamas hostage who was freed earlier this year.

Posting to her Instagram account, Amit shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the couple: “I’ve been falling asleep with a smile on my face for a while now. I’ve been dying to tell you what’s been going on in my life.”

The announcement marks a deeply symbolic moment for Damari, who is continuing her journey of recovery following her harrowing captivity.

The young woman was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas-led October 7 attack and was held for nearly 500 days before being released in the second wave of hostage exchanges in January.

During her time in captivity, Damari was detained alongside fellow hostage Romi Gonen. She has previously spoken about the torment she endured: “For nearly 500 days, I lived in constant anguish. I suffered from hunger, mistreatment, and humiliation. I witnessed the suffering of my fellow prisoners. I saw hope dwindle and fade.”

IDF Spokesperson's unit

Damari’s story has become one of resilience and survival, and her relationship with Amit is being widely seen as a testament to life after trauma. Followers of both women have responded with messages of encouragement and love, celebrating their courage and joy.

This public declaration comes amid ongoing conflict in the region, underscoring the power of personal healing and connection in the shadow of national tragedy.

As Damari continues to rebuild her life, her story—now entwined with a new chapter of love—remains one of strength, hope, and humanity.