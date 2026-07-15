Grenades, the mob, and Japanese food - the war between two Israeli crime families intensifies

At the center of the escalation in the war between the Jarushi and Musli organizations stands a single phone call that took place about a week ago.

A phone call that sparked the attacks on Japanika

The background to the call involves an underworld figure who returned to Israel after two years abroad. As part of the understandings surrounding his return, an extraordinary sum of about 100 million shekels ($33.4m) was at stake. According to a source familiar with the details, however, members of the Jerushi family believed the amount involved was only four million shekels ($1.3m). Once the full amount became clear, and after only two million shekels ($668,000) had reached their hands, the phone call took place.

During the conversation, a Jarushi representative demanded answers and the exchange grew increasingly heared. The call ended, after he was told, "Be grateful, even this is too much," and that is what ignited the situation, according to sources.

As part of the conflict, several stun grenades were thrown during the night between Monday and Tuesday at several locations across the country, including two branches of the Japanika chain, which is owned by businessman Barak Abramov. Abramov was previously considered close to members of the Musli crime family but is now believed by law enforcement to have ties to individuals associated with the Jarushi family.

The first incident occurred at around ten o’clock in the evening, when a fire broke out at the Japanika branch on Giborei Israel Street in Netanya.

Police said that a preliminary investigation indicates that what was likely thrown was a stolen military munition. According to police, the incident is believed to be criminal in nature and part of an ongoing feud between organized crime groups. Medical authorities reported no injuries, although property was damaged. Investigators have opened an inquiry and are collecting evidence from the scene.

This week, the police arrested the criminal Yossi Muli, of the eponimously named crime family, on suspicion of involvement in the recent grenade-throwing and shooting incidents targeting branches of the Japanika chain. Musli's arrest comes as part of an extensive operation launched by the police following the escalation of the conflict between the Musli and Jarushi crime families.

Subsequently, the police arrested three more members of the crime organization, two of whom were apprehended at the home of Yossi Musli. In addition, the Israel Prison Service conducted extensive searches in the prison cells where members of the crime organizations are being held.