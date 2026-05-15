IDF Staff-sergeant killed in southern Lebanon

IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Negev Dagan was killed last night by Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The 20-year-old soldier who was from the southern community of Dekel, was killed after terrorists fired an anti-tank guided missile which exploded near Dagan, around 10pm Thursday night. Combat medic attempted to provide medical assistance at the scene but to no avail.

Dagan, who fought for the Golani Brigade's 12th Battalion, was posthumously promoted from Sergeant to Staff Sergeant. He is the sixth IDF soldier to be killed in southern Lebanon since the start of the ceasefire, and the nineteenth since hostilities escalated amid the Iran war. A civilian contractor was also killed.