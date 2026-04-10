Israel is under U.S. pressure to scale down its Lebanon offensive, i24NEWS understands

Amid Iranian pressure ahead of negotiations with the U.S., and following President Trump’s phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday, i24NEWS reported that while Israel continues to operate against Hezbollah across wide areas in Lebanon, at the request of the Americans, it is refraining from initiating strikes in Beirut and Dahieh.

A senior Israeli official told i24NEWS on Friday that “We are hitting Hezbollah hard.”

According to a source familiar with the details, Israel is not expected to carry out proactive strikes in Beirut or Dahieh, except in cases of operational necessity, such as high-value intelligence on preparations for long-range fire or the transfer of weapons to other arenas.

In such cases, Israel would be able to act in coordination with the Americans, similar to the mechanism of the November 2024 ceasefire.