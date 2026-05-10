Israel: Sixteen minors indicted following murder of Pizza Hut worker stabbed on Independence Day

The State Prosecutor's Office has filed indictments against 16 minors in connection with the killing of Yemanu Binyamin Zelka, a Pizza Hut employee stabbed to death in Petah Tikva on the night of Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day. One minor, approximately 15 years old, has been charged with murder, while 15 others, most aged 14 to 16, face charges of aggravated assault carrying a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Some of the minors were charged with additional offenses of threats, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and joint assault of another person. Ynet has reported that the main suspect’s parents were arrested on suspicion of tampering with the investigation after officers found him hiding out in an apartment in central Israel. It was also previously reported that two other suspects, both age 12, are cousins from a well-known crime family.

According to the indictment, the group began the evening by spraying snow spray at several girls, chasing one into the Pizza Hut branch. Employees of the store confronted the group and asked them to leave. Zelka accompanied them outside, at which point a verbal argument broke out.

About two hours later, another confrontation occurred between Zelka and the group, in which one of the minors shoved Zelka to the ground, before the rest of the group began to punch, kick, and strike him with snow spray cans. As Zelka tried to break free, one of the minors stabbed him in the groin.

The group of minors dispersed without calling for medical assistance. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in critical condition and died the following day.

The Central District Prosecutor's Office called the attack "violent and cruel," noting Zelka was targeted "over a trivial matter while simply trying to maintain order at his workplace." The prosecution has requested all 16 defendants be held in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings. The stabber faces a potential life sentence for murder with indifference, while the remaining defendants face substantial prison terms.

The Prosecutor's Office is requesting the detention of all 16 of the defendants until the end of the legal proceedings against them.