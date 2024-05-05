Israeli President Herzog at Yad Vashem: Oct. 7 echoes Holocaust horrors

Addressing the occasion of Yom Hashoah at Yad Vashem, President Isaac Herzog delivered a powerful message, drawing parallels between the Holocaust and the tragic events of October 7.

Despite acknowledging the distinctions, he emphasized the profound impact of the recent massacre, terming it the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

"Throughout the decades since the Holocaust, we pledged 'Never again,' yet the horrors of that dark period reverberated on October 7," Herzog stated. He evoked chilling images of mothers silencing their babies and families torn apart, likening them to the atrocities witnessed in the Holocaust.

"While October 7th was not a Holocaust, it was a day when the most Jews were murdered and slaughtered in one day since the Holocaust," Herzog solemnly declared. He emphasized the resilience of the Jewish people, asserting that Israel's existence and the strength of its defense forces are testaments to the progress made since the Holocaust.

Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

"We must not allow divisiveness and factionalism to rule over us," Herzog urged, calling for unity in the face of adversity. "

Our beloved Holocaust survivors — you are our eternal heroes. Your legacy is a legacy of resilience, of pride, of hope."

In an appeal to families of hostages held by Hamas since October 7, Herzog vowed relentless efforts to secure their release. "I appeal from the heart to the families of the hostages... we will not rest and we will not be silent until our sons and daughters return home."