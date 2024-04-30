Eden Golan flies off for Eurovision amid heightened security concerns

Israel's delegation to the Eurovision Song Contest embarked on their journey to Malmö, Sweden, aboard a special El Al flight on Tuesday morning.

Led by representative Eden Golan, the delegation's departure marks the culmination of months of preparation and hard work in anticipation of the prestigious music competition.

The special El Al flight, designated as LY140, carried symbolic significance, denoting "victory" in gematria, and aligning with the song number of Eden's semi-final performance - song number 14.

Before takeoff, members of the delegation gathered with representatives from the Israel Broadcasting Corporation and El Al, exchanging well-wishes and expressions of support for Golan's upcoming performance on the global stage.

Eden Golan expressed her sentiments before departure, emphasizing the importance of their role amidst challenging times.

"This year more than ever, we have an important role to play in showing the world that Israel is here and that we are not going anywhere," she remarked, reflecting on the responsibility and honor of representing her country.

Dina ben Tal Gnansia, CEO of El Al, highlighted the significance of the partnership and its contribution to promoting Israeli achievements. "Flying the Israeli delegation on an El Al plane that carries the Israeli flag on its tail holds tremendous significance," Gnansia affirmed.

Amid the excitement, concerns over security loom large.

Following recent threats and heightened tensions, Eden Golan and the entire Israeli delegation received directives from the Shin Bet, Israel's security service, advising them to remain confined to their hotel rooms in Malmo, except during scheduled performances and official events.

Reflecting on the situation, Golan expressed a mix of determination and caution. "I'm on my way to represent my country on the biggest music stage in the world, me and the Israeli delegation here," she said.

