Israeli police discuss road closures to Meron ahead of Lag BaOmer

After opening the main phase of 'Operation Meron 2026' Northern District Commander Major General Meir Eliyahu said, "Remember, we are not at war with the public; we are here for it."

This as Israeli police set up road closures for the public to Mt. Meron following the cancellation of this year's pilgrimage to Meron for Lag BaOmer. The decision to cancel the event is in accordance with Home Front Command's instructions and in accordance with the security situation in northern Israel.

The Israel Police, Northern District, Traffic Division, and Border Guard fighters have completed their operational deployment, positioned throughout the mountain on roads leading to the settlement of Meron and on all main traffic routes. Authorities will be regulating and directing traffic and preventing unauthorized vehicles and pedestrians from entering the area.

Blocks closed towards Meron include:

Route 89 Ein Zeitim

Route 89 Regional Council Junction

Route 866 Shamai Junction

Additional Blockages:

Route 866 Parod Junction

Route 866 Hananya Junction

Route 89 Elifelet Interchange

Route 89 Safed Square

Biryah Junction Safed Exit

Route 886 Dalton

Route 89 Jish Junction

Route 89 Hiram Junction

Israel Police are also asking the public to personal responsibility and mutual guarantee, and to celebrate the death of the first century rabbi, Shimon Bar Yohai, in their homes, local communities and within the communities where they live. In a statement, they say that they will not allow extremist elements to turn the holy place into a scene of violence, and will work to bring to justice anyone who incites violence or acts against police officers performing their duties.