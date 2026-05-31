New survey finds record 74% of Israeli public supports full legal equality for LGBT community

A new study by the Israel Institute for Gender and LGBT Studies, conducted for the LGBT Association, shows that the rate of support for full equality for the gay community is at an all-time high. They found that 74% of the Jewish public in Israel supports full and legally enforced equal rights for the LGBT community. Only 15% oppose it. However, just 32% believe the community currently enjoys full equal rights, while 50% say it does not.

Among specific rights, 67% support equal opportunity for parenthood and recognition of LGBT parenting, and 64% support civil marriage for LGBT people. 60% of the public considers a family with two same-sex parents to be an equal family. The study was conducted in January on a representative sample of 518 Jewish Israelis aged 18 and over.

Familiarity with LGBT people is widespread: 75% of the public personally knows an LGBT person, 36% have an LGBT relative, and 44% of those who know an LGBT person have at least one LGBT friend. Support varies significantly by religious observance: 89% of secular Israelis support full equality, compared to 75% of traditional, 53% of religious, and 25% of ultra-Orthodox respondents.

Politically, the support of LGBT acceptance is high as well. 76% of Likud voters support full equality for the community. Opposition voters show even higher support at 90%, with 87% backing equal parenting and 88% supporting civil marriage.

LGBT Association Chairman Nimrod Gorenstein said the data sends "a message to elected officials, who do not represent the public but rather seek to impose their positions and beliefs on it. When three out of four Israelis are interested in full equal rights, there is no longer room to impose minority positions on the majority."