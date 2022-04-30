West Bank: Palestinian terrorists who killed security guard arrested

The two terrorists didn't put up any resistance, IDF says

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested two Palestinian terrorists suspected of killing a security guard at the entrance to the West Bank city of Ariel.

The armed gunmen were apprehended in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The two didn't put up any resistance.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai praised operation that saw the terrorists captured in under 24 hours.

"The arrest tonight is a determined message that embodies Israel Police's policy, which operates on all fronts and with all its units, including the special units, in order to thwart acts of terrorism and arrest anyone who harms or seeks to harm Israeli citizens and members of the security forces," he said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid took to Twitter to commend the arresting officers, adding that "every terrorist should know that the security forces will get them, their accomplices and those who sent them. We will not let terror rear its head."

The shooting in Ariel took to 15 the tally of people killed by Palestinian terrorists in Israel and West Bank settlements in recent weeks.