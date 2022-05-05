PM Bennett on Independence Day: Israel can ‘overcome any threat’

'I can tell you clearly: Israel will overcome any threat from outside, near or far,' Bennett says

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during a speech marking Israel’s 74th Independence Day, called for unity and said that the country can “overcome any threat.”

He declared that “even though our enemies do not rest for a moment from trying to harm us, the State of Israel is stronger than ever,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

The prime minister added that Israel’s military, alongside its Shin Bet security service and the Mossad, is developing “at an unprecedented rate: with lasers, missiles, cyber and above all - by investing in our bold and good soldiers.”

Back in April, Israel’s defense establishment welcomed a major breakthrough after its laser defense system successfully cleared a number of trials - intercepting drones, mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles in a number of security scenarios.

“As the one who bears the ultimate responsibility for Israel's security, I can tell you clearly: Israel will overcome any threat from outside, near or far. We have built here a very thick iron wall in front of our enemies,” Bennett assured.

He also warned against divisiveness in Israeli society and urged the public to unite against hatred.

“We must not allow hatred to capture us, to control us,” the prime minister said.

“We need to see each other with a good eye, to believe that the other also wants the good for the state, even if his opinion is completely different. We should all always place the good of the state above our sector, above our self-interest.”