Motivation to serve in combat units was the lowest on record in 2022

An internal survey conducted by the Israeli military's (IDF) Center for Behavioral Sciences indicates a decline in the motivation of young Israelis to enlist in combat units compared to previous years, media reported on Sunday.

In December 2022, only 66 percent of male recruits stated that they wanted to serve in combat units, compared to 73 percent in the previous year. Indicating that motivation in 2022 was the lowest on record. Around 40 percent of military personnel were surveyed.

The survey was conducted before the turmoil surrounding the government's proposed judicial reform, and the resulting refusals to serve by some reservists. Among women, the decline is even more significant. Only 48 percent of female recruits expressed a desire to serve in combat units, compared to 50 percent in 2021, 53 percent in 2020 and 60 percent in 2018.

Initially, the IDF refused to transfer the data to the Freedom of Information Movement, which then had to initiate legal proceedings under the Freedom of Information Act. After several months, the army finally released the behavioral data.

The motivation of young people to enlist is made up of various factors and cannot be presented by a single number, stated the IDF. They said that a person can be very motivated to join a prestigious combat brigade, but not very motivated to join just any tank unit.

“The survey was conducted for internal IDF purposes and has no influence on decision-making in personnel planning. The respondents represent only 40 percent of the recruits,” an army spokesman reacted to the release, and stressed that, “The survey does not reflect the official IDF data regarding the recruitment motivations of all recruits."