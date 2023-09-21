IDF confirms rare attack on Syrian army structures in Golan Heights buffer zone

IDF says the strikes targeted 'two temporary structures' used by the Syrian army in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement

The IDF confirmed a rare attack on Thursday in which Israeli tanks fired on Syrian military structures in the Golan Heights buffer zone.

In a statement, the IDF said the strikes targeted "two temporary structures" used by the Syrian army in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two countries. It added that the attack was carried out after IDF surveillance identified the day prior a second temporary building in the security area.

"The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for everything that happens in its territory and will not allow attempts to violate the separation agreement," the IDF added.

The tank fire followed an alleged Israeli drone strike that killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group earlier Thursday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Israel has not commented on the reported assassination, which was said to happen near the demarcation line in the Golan Heights.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighboring Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes there, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah terrorists as well as Syrian army positions.