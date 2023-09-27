Shin Bet thwarted Iranian attacks against public figures, like Ben-Gvir, in Israel

The Israeli security agency discovered agents 'under guidance of an official living in Jordan, who acted on behalf of Iranian security officials'

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency revealed on Wednesday that two Arab-Israelis, and three Palestinians, were arrested for planning terrorist infrastructure to carry out attacks against public figures.

In a joint operation with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police, Shin Bet exposed and thwarted the terrorists operating out of the West Bank, with guidance from an official living in Jordan, who acted on behalf of Iranian security officials.

The individuals were listed, "three Palestinians - Murad Kamamaja - a resident of Kfar Dan, 47 years old, Hassan Mojarimah - a resident of Jenin, 34 years old, and Ziad Shanti - a resident of Jenin, 45 years old, As well as two Israeli citizens who live in the north of the country - Hamad Hammadi - a resident of Nazareth, 23 years old and Yosef Hamad - a resident of Muqibla, 18 years old."

Shin Bet Spokesperson Shin Bet's visualization of the Iranian operation in Israel.

Murad and Hassan were instructed to smuggle illegal weapons into Israeli territory, as well as to gather intelligence about protected individuals and senior public figures.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who thanked the security services in a public statement, and former Likud lawmaker Yehuda Glick were among the targets. Shin Bet, however, noted that the two agents were "unable to carry out the task they were asked to perform," due to security arrangements.

Furthermore, the two agents were instructed by the Iranian security forces to promote "the execution of terrorist activity within the territories of Israel, including, by setting fire to the vehicles of Israeli citizens."

Shin Bet detailed the investigation as leading them to Shanti, who was also aware of the Iranian elements behind the activity. The Jenin resident then recruited the two Arab-Israelis.

Shanti instructed Hammadi and Hamad to set fire to vehicles in Haifa and document it, and the Shin Bet assessment described the activity as a "test" that would lead to more "serious terrorist activity."

The investigation revealed an Iranian method "of using Israeli citizens, even those with a criminal background, and recruiting them to promote terrorist activity on criminal operation platforms, in exchange for money," the Shin Bet concluded.