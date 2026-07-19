'Alligator Alcatraz': Israel clears path for crocodiles to be used as prison security measure

Israel has taken an unusual regulatory step that could allow crocodiles to be used as part of prison security, after Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman approved a change in the legal status of Nile crocodiles.

Under the new regulations, the reptiles are now classified as "captive-bred wildlife," making it possible for Israeli security agencies to keep them under strict oversight and in accordance with guidelines set by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

The move follows a proposal put forward in December by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who suggested placing crocodiles around certain prisons to deter escape attempts by Palestinian security prisoners.

At the time, Ben Gvir promoted the idea on social media, writing, "Cursed terrorist, are you thinking of trying to escape? Think twice," alongside an AI-generated image depicting him holding a crocodile on a leash.

According to Israeli media reports, the proposal is primarily focused on Ketziot Prison in southern Israel, where many Hamas operatives captured following the October 7, 2023, attacks are being held. If implemented, the crocodiles would be stationed in designated perimeter areas to serve as an additional layer of security rather than inside the prison itself.

The new rules specify that only authorized security organizations may keep the animals, and only under conditions approved by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. Israeli media have reported that the authority initially opposed the proposal before the regulatory change was adopted.

The idea has drawn comparisons to the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" concept in Florida, where a migrant detention facility was established in a swampy area inhabited by alligators during the Trump administration. While that facility later closed, the concept of using dangerous wildlife as a natural security barrier has resurfaced in Israel's debate over prison security.