Arson in Jerusalem after backlash to Israel-supporting sheikh

Firefighters were called to extinguish a car that was set on fire in the Issawiya neighborhood of East Jerusalem overnight on Wednesday.

The car reportedly belongs to the family of a sheikh from Hebron who agreed to recognize Israel and asked to sever ties with the Palestinian Authority. After the firefighting efforts concluded, police forces were dispatched to the scene and a disturbance of the peace broke out. An investigation was opened, and arson is suspected.

Sheikh Wadih al-Ja'abari has become known in recent days for a statement he made, saying that it is possible to recognize Israel as a Jewish state. He sought to establish an emirate in Hebron while severing ties with the Palestinian Authority.

As a result, he faced numerous condemnations and threats from a group of residents, allegedly from the Issawiya neighborhood. In a message circulated on social networks, it was stated that they disavow him, that his actions constitute betrayal, and that he is forbidden from entering the East Jerusalem neighborhood.