Gaza: Board of Peace calls for de-escalation, Israeli official says IDF won’t retreat from the current line

A Board of Peace official on Tuesday rejected criticism from Israeli cabinet ministers over the proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF) for Gaza, telling i24NEWS the organization remains focused on implementing President Trump's peace plan rather than engaging in Israeli political disputes.

"We are not getting involved in internal Israeli politics. We are concentrating on implementation," the official said in response to the ministers' claims.

"We have provided a pragmatic path forward to transform Gaza by removing Hamas from power and seeing it hand over its weapons. These steps would undoubtedly allow for the improvement of life in Gaza and enhancement of security in Israel. We remain focused on these objectives."

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The response came after Israeli cabinet ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu demanding that Israel immediately halt the entry of the International Stabilization Force into Gaza. The ministers argued that the cabinet had approved the initiative based on "false information," claiming the Board of Peace's published roadmap differs significantly from the version presented to ministers.

According to the letter, the roadmap weakens Hamas' disarmament requirements, allows for an IDF withdrawal before full demilitarization, and could limit Israel's future military freedom of action. The ministers called for an emergency cabinet meeting and urged Netanyahu to reject the plan in its current form.

The political dispute comes as Board of Peace Director-General Nikolay Mladenov presses Israel to de-escalate military operations in Gaza in order to advance the implementation of Trump's broader peace initiative.

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According to a source familiar with the meeting, Mladenov met with Netanyahu on Monday alongside Board of Peace adviser Aryeh Lightstone and urged him to halt Israeli strikes so that a proposed 14-day ceasefire could begin. The pause is intended to launch the first phase of the roadmap, including the demilitarization process and the transfer of civilian governance in Gaza.

An Israeli official dismissed suggestions that Israel would alter its military posture.

"Israel will not retreat from the current line in the Gaza Strip and will continue to thwart any threat to our citizens and soldiers," the official told i24NEWS.

Earlier Monday, Mladenov warned that two days of Israeli strikes had killed civilians and destroyed critical medical supplies, despite intensive mediation efforts by the Board of Peace, Egypt, Türkiye, Qatar and the United States to secure Palestinian factions' agreement to the roadmap.

The proposed framework envisions Hamas relinquishing civilian control of Gaza and handing over its weapons as part of the implementation of President Trump's peace plan. Mladenov stressed that both Israel and the Palestinian parties have obligations under the Comprehensive Plan and the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, which secured the release of all hostages.

"My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of the President's plan," Mladenov said. "Achieving a lasting peace is hard but achievable if everyone makes their best efforts."