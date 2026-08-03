Israeli President Herzog on Monday voiced strong support for the Board of Peace's efforts to advance a post-war framework for Gaza, calling the initiative "a very positive step" while stressing that the complete disarmament of Hamas is an essential condition for moving forward.

Speaking after receiving the diplomatic credentials of six new ambassadors to Israel at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog said the Board of Peace's work, led under the auspices of US President Trump, offers a pathway toward stability for both Israelis and Palestinians.

"I see a lot of positive elements in the efforts of the Board of Peace," Herzog said, praising President Trump's 20-Point Plan, which he noted had been adopted by the UN Security Council. He said the initiative provides a framework for advancing agreements on Gaza, but emphasized that "Hamas must be disarmed fully."

"This is clearly the basis of moving forward to the next phase by bringing in the government of technocrats," Herzog said. He added that the efforts of the United States, the Board of Peace, President Trump and Board of Peace CEO Nickolay Mladenov "can bring a certain vision of hope, also to the people of Gaza and to the people of Israel."

Herzog also expressed hope that the process would ultimately create an opportunity for renewed dialogue with the Palestinians.

"I sincerely hope and pray that we will find ways to move forward with our Palestinian neighbors on all fronts, to have a dialogue with our Palestinian neighbors," he said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2084240643073679831 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The comments came during a day of diplomatic ceremonies that underscored Israel's efforts to strengthen international ties. Herzog accepted the credentials of six new ambassadors representing Germany, Chile, Honduras, Nigeria, Georgia and Sri Lanka.

The appointments carried additional diplomatic significance, as Chile and Honduras returned ambassadors to Israel for the first time since the October 7 attacks, marking a renewed chapter in bilateral relations.

Welcoming Chile's Ambassador Gabriel Alejandro Zaliasnik Schilkurt, Herzog described the move as "a milestone" in relations between the two countries, recalling that Chilean President José Antonio Kast had informed him during a meeting in May that Santiago would restore ambassadorial representation.

Similarly, Herzog welcomed Honduras' Ambassador Jose Luis Nunez Bennet, noting that Honduran President Salvador Nasralla Asfura had recently confirmed his country's decision to return its ambassador to Israel, reflecting what Herzog described as growing ties between the two nations.

The president also welcomed Germany's new ambassador, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, emphasizing the enduring partnership between Israel and Germany despite their difficult shared history. During meetings with the ambassadors of Nigeria, Georgia and Sri Lanka, Herzog highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation, historical connections and people-to-people exchanges.