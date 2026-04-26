IDF announces Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19, killed in combat in southern Lebanon

Sgt. Idan Fooks, 19 years old from central Israel's Petah Tikva, a combat soldier in Battalion 77, 'Golan Storm' Formation (7), fell on Sunday in battle in southern Lebanon.

In the same incident, a combat officer and three soldiers were seriously wounded, and two other soldiers were moderately and lightly wounded. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at the hospital, and their families have been notified.

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Fooks was killed in an attack involving explosive and suicide mini-drones against ground forces, the first direct attack since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire began earlier this month

It appears Idan was the first IDF soldier to be killed as a result of an explosive drone strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered 'forceful' attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Saturday night. Overnight into Sunday, Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces operating in southern Lebanon. There were no casualties reported.

On Sunday, a UAV was intercepted after being identified in an area where forces were operating in southern Lebanon, and three UAVs were intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.