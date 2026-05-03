The IDF issued an urgent evacuation warning on Sunday to residents of 11 towns in southern Lebanon, citing the presence of Hezbollah infrastructure in the area. In a message delivered in Arabic, the Israeli military warned that anyone remaining near Hezbollah facilities “exposes their life to danger,” signaling potential imminent strikes as clashes continue along the northern border.

The warning comes amid continued ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, including ongoing rocket fire toward Israeli territory, according to Israeli officials. Despite these incidents, Israel has so far refrained from expanding its strikes to central Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut and the Dahieh district, citing operational constraints linked to US pressure.

Israeli officials said the IDF is currently operating within what they described as a “forward defense zone,” limited to areas up to the “Yellow Line,” in accordance with understandings reached with Washington. These limitations have drawn internal scrutiny as violations continue, with some officials questioning the effectiveness of the current framework.

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Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to convene on Sunday evening to discuss the situation and review operational policy. Cabinet ministers are expected to present their positions on whether to maintain the current restrictions or consider broader military action against Hezbollah targets beyond southern Lebanon.

The issue is also expected to feature in potential diplomatic discussions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. Israeli media previously reported that Trump intends to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the second week of May, though no formal invitation has been issued. Officials noted that any such meeting could also depend on developments related to Iran.

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The developments in Lebanon are unfolding alongside ongoing US-Iran negotiations, with regional de-escalation efforts, including along the Israel-Hezbollah front, seen by officials and analysts as part of broader efforts to prevent regional escalation from complicating negotiations with Iran.

The latest developments emphasize the ongoing tension between military considerations and diplomatic constraints, as Israel balances its response to Hezbollah attacks with coordination efforts involving the United States. Further decisions are expected following the cabinet meeting, which could shape the next phase of Israel’s northern strategy.