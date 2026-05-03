President Donald Trump said Saturday he could not imagine Iran's latest ceasefire proposal would be acceptable, writing on Truth Social on Saturday that Tehran had "not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years."

Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Miami at West Palm Beach, Trump said he had been briefed on the concept of the deal and was awaiting the exact wording. When asked whether he might restart strikes on Iran, Trump said, "I don't want to say that. I mean, I can't tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen."

The Iranian proposal so far rejected by Trump would open the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade while postponing nuclear program talks, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday.

According to two sources briefed on the Iranian proposal, the plan sets a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade, and permanently end the war in Iran and Lebanon. Only after such a deal is reached would a second month of negotiations be launched to address Iran's nuclear program, the two sources said. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY