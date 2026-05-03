Trump says he 'can't imagine' Iran's latest proposal will be acceptable, warns strikes remain 'a possibility' | LIVE BLOG
The US president says Iran has 'not yet paid a big enough price' as he reviews new proposal from Tehran • IDF continues striking Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
President Donald Trump said Saturday he could not imagine Iran's latest ceasefire proposal would be acceptable, writing on Truth Social on Saturday that Tehran had "not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years."
Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Miami at West Palm Beach, Trump said he had been briefed on the concept of the deal and was awaiting the exact wording. When asked whether he might restart strikes on Iran, Trump said, "I don't want to say that. I mean, I can't tell that to a reporter. If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen."
The Iranian proposal so far rejected by Trump would open the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade while postponing nuclear program talks, a senior Iranian official said on Saturday.
According to two sources briefed on the Iranian proposal, the plan sets a one-month deadline for negotiations on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, end the US naval blockade, and permanently end the war in Iran and Lebanon. Only after such a deal is reached would a second month of negotiations be launched to address Iran's nuclear program, the two sources said. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
The IDF sends an urgent evacuation warning to residents of 11 towns in southern Lebanon
The message in Arabic warned that anyone that remains near Hezbollah facilities "exposes their life to danger"
https://x.com/i/web/status/2050797452664410358
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The IDF sends an urgent evacuation warning to residents of 11 towns in southern Lebanon
The message in Arabic warned that anyone that remains near Hezbollah facilities "exposes their life to danger"
https://x.com/i/web/status/2050797452664410358
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Trump tells reporters renewed strikes on Iran 'a possibility' as he awaits exact wording of Tehran proposal
Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Miami at West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said he had been briefed on "the concept of the deal" and was awaiting the exact wording from Tehran. When asked whether he might restart strikes on Iran, Trump replied, "If they misbehave, if they do something bad, right now we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen."
Trump via Truth Social: Iran has 'not yet paid a big enough price,' can't imagine proposal will be acceptable
President Donald Trump posted late on Saturday to Truth Social that he would "soon be reviewing" Iran's latest proposal but added he could "not imagine that it would be acceptable," writing that Tehran had "not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years."