IDF kills two armed suspects in airstrike near northern border | LIVE BLOG
Iran and the United States are continuing to exchange messages through Pakistani mediation in an effort to establish a framework for a potential agreement, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported
US officials involved in ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran have denied reports that Tehran is insisting enriched uranium remain inside the country, pushing back on a Reuters report that described the issue as a key obstacle in talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are “good signs” pointing toward a possible agreement with Tehran.
Separately, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that all foreign activists detained aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla have been deported from the country. Israeli activist Zohar Chamberlain Regev, the only Israeli citizen involved in the flotilla, has been transferred to court proceedings, according to officials. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
🚨 Drone infiltration sirens sounded in northern Israel
Trump demands the abolition of tolls for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump strongly condemned Tehran's alleged intention to impose transit fees on ships using the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic artery for global energy trade. Before the Iran-Iraq War, nearly a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas transited through this waterway off the Iranian coast. The US president demanded that passage remain free and tax-free. "We want it open, we want it to be free. We don't want tolls," he declared. "It's an international waterway."
Israel boosts defense readiness amid fears of surprise Iranian attack
Israel’s defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of a surprise Iranian missile and drone attack as tensions rise over potential military action against Tehran, according to a report by Israeli media channel Walla. The IDF has reinforced alert and intelligence systems across multiple divisions, including Military Intelligence, the Air Force, and the Operations Directorate, amid assessments that Iran could launch a preemptive strike if it perceives imminent US or Israeli action.
Senior Israeli and American military officials have reportedly intensified coordination and readiness efforts, while the Israeli Air Force continues expanding its air defense deployments. The report also noted a recent increase in US military transport aircraft arriving in Israel with defense equipment as both countries prepare for a range of regional escalation scenarios.
Iran: Message exchanges with US continue toward possible agreement - report
Iran and the United States are continuing to exchange messages through Pakistani mediation in an effort to establish a framework for a potential agreement, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported Friday. The report provided no further details on the nature of the talks or the issues under discussion.
IDF kills two armed suspects near Israel-Lebanon border
The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that two armed suspects approaching the Israel-Lebanon border from southern Lebanon were killed in an airstrike after troops identified suspicious movements near the communities of Dovev and Yar’on. According to the IDF, the suspects were located several hundred meters from the border and were tracked before being targeted. Military forces conducted scans in the area and found no additional suspects, declaring the incident over while maintaining continuous contact with nearby communities.