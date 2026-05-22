IDF kills two armed suspects in airstrike near northern border | LIVE BLOG

US officials involved in ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran have denied reports that Tehran is insisting enriched uranium remain inside the country, pushing back on a Reuters report that described the issue as a key obstacle in talks. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there are “good signs” pointing toward a possible agreement with Tehran.

Separately, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that all foreign activists detained aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla have been deported from the country. Israeli activist Zohar Chamberlain Regev, the only Israeli citizen involved in the flotilla, has been transferred to court proceedings, according to officials. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY