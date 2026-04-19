IDF reservist killed, nine soldiers injured in southern Lebanon explosion amid ceasefire

The IDF announced that an Israeli reservist was killed and nine others were wounded yesterday after an explosive device detonated in southern Lebanon during the ongoing ceasefire.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat, 31, from Ashdod, serving in the 7106th Battalion of the 769th “Hiram” Regional Brigade. According to an initial military probe, an engineering vehicle drove over a bomb planted by Hezbollah in IDF-controlled territory, hitting troop clearing the area of terrorist infrastructure. The IDF believes the explosive had been there for an extended period.

The blast killed Porat and left one soldier seriously wounded, four moderately injured, and four lightly hurt. The IDF said the wounded were airlifted to a hospital and their families have been notified.

Following the incident, the military carried out strikes on several targets in the area. The IDF added that the circumstances of the attack are under further investigation.