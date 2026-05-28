US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged Wednesday that Iran still possessed some missiles despite the strikes carried out in recent weeks by the United States and Israel. Hegseth also asserted that Tehran was no longer capable of producing drones or warships. Meanwhile, US President Trump, claims that the US and Iran have reached an understanding but stressed that any final deal "has got to be perfect."

Meanwhile the IDF reiterates to southern Lebanon residents to head north as it intends ‘to act with extreme force against Hezbollah.' The IDF struck Hezbollah military structures, command centers, and launch sites across the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon throughout the day. This comes as Hamas continues its search for a new military leader following the elimination of Mohammed Odeh. A funeral procession was held for Odeh in Gaza City. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY