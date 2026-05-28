IRGC targets a US airbase in response to an attack near Bandar Abbas Airport - Iranian media | LIVE BLOG
They say any further US attacks would trigger 'a more decisive' response and that Washington bears responsibility for the consequences LIV
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged Wednesday that Iran still possessed some missiles despite the strikes carried out in recent weeks by the United States and Israel. Hegseth also asserted that Tehran was no longer capable of producing drones or warships. Meanwhile, US President Trump, claims that the US and Iran have reached an understanding but stressed that any final deal "has got to be perfect."
Meanwhile the IDF reiterates to southern Lebanon residents to head north as it intends ‘to act with extreme force against Hezbollah.' The IDF struck Hezbollah military structures, command centers, and launch sites across the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon throughout the day. This comes as Hamas continues its search for a new military leader following the elimination of Mohammed Odeh. A funeral procession was held for Odeh in Gaza City. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
According to the IDF, Israeli soldiers arrested five terrorists in the West Bank. The arrests included one terrorist who planned to carry out an attack in the immediate future, and another affiliated with Hamas who promoted terror acts
Operating under the direction of the Shin Bet, the arrests were part of three special operations in Jenin, the village of Tida, and in the Qalandiya area
The terrorists were transferred to the security forces for further processing
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IRGC says it targeted a US airbase in response to an attack near Bandar Abbas Airport - Iranian media
They say any further US attacks would trigger 'a more decisive' response and that Washington bears responsibility for the consequences
Overnight, the US carried out new strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation
One official who spoke with Reuters says the US military shot down four Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone
Iranian forces have fired at four ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster IRIB
Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel