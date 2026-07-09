Israel on high alert as US and Iran continue to exchange fire

The United States launched another round of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight Wednesday into Thursday, following attacks conducted a day earlier in response to Iranian actions targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claimed it retaliated by targeting US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

In Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz held a special security consultation Wednesday night as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated and US President Trump intensified his rhetoric against the Iranian regime.

According to Israeli defense assessments, the current exchange of strikes is expected to remain concentrated in the Persian Gulf for now. However, security officials are also preparing for the possibility that the conflict could expand and directly involve Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces have reportedly been placed on high alert, with combat aircrafts on standby, intelligence units continuously updating target lists, and close operational coordination continuing with the US military.

Israeli media also reported that the United States has redeployed aerial refueling aircraft to the region after withdrawing them when a ceasefire took effect in early April.

Speaking Wednesday, President Trump said he believes the previous understanding with Iran "has come to an end" and accused Tehran of attacking commercial shipping. He also signaled that Washington could restore a blockade on Iranian ports and consider actions against Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports.

While the confrontation is currently unfolding away from Israel's borders, the situation could change rapidly, and security forces remain on heightened alert for any scenario.