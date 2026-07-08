Asked about Israel's preparedness should military operations against Iran resume amid a shaky ceasefire, Lieutenant Colonel Ariella Mazor, the new IDF international spokesperson, said the military stands ready. While speaking with i24NEWS, Mazor stated, "If we will be needed to be called or need to go into another battle or something going on in the next couple of days, we'll do whatever will be needed to operate, as long as the political echelon will give us our directive."

Recalling the challenges Israel faced over the last three years, Mazor says the IDF will be able to face whatever challenge it will need to confront.

Born in Texas to an American mother and an Israeli father, Mazor became the new spokesperson back in June. She has spent more than 20 years in the IDF, primarily in the Israeli Air Force, holding senior leadership roles in personnel, logistics, and operational support. She has said her guiding principles in the role are "transparency, accuracy, context and highlighting the human beings behind the headlines," describing herself as "a career soldier, as a mother of four, as a woman and, most importantly, as an Israeli."

On the security front, Mazor said the IDF continues to operate buffer zones near Gaza and in northern Israel to prevent Hezbollah, Hamas and other groups from reaching Israeli civilians before encountering the military. She said forces have dismantled significant capabilities belonging to both groups and are still uncovering terror infrastructure, including tunnels in southern Lebanon and a recent effort inside Gaza to reconstitute tunnel networks. "We will not let any terror organization establish itself, not in Israel and not on any border of Israel," she said, adding the goal is to ensure that October 7th doesn't happen again.

Mazor also addressed criticism that the IDF has not done enough to stop Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian villages in the West Bank. She said soldiers are "educated" on IDF values and do not seek to harm uninvolved civilians, calling reports of harm to innocent people "very hurtful" and "very, very difficult." She said troops aim to prevent "any radical of any side" from acting outside the military's values.

But the interview wasn't all about the ongoing regional conflicts. Mazor also discussed a major milestone with one female combat soldier's completion of training for one of the IDF's most elite units, calling it "unprecedented" and "an extraordinary achievement." She said the IDF gives opportunities to "everybody, for men and women" and wants every soldier "to feel comfortable" in service. She said the military is "very happy" to see women in combat and high-ranking positions and expects more to follow, adding there are "many more women in different interesting and important positions" beyond this case.

The milestone comes as the IDF chief has called for more soldiers, a demand tied to broader political tensions over draft evasion legislation.

Asked about morale nearly three years after October 7, with reservists serving multiple extended rotations away from home, Mazor said the toll has been significant but that "the spirit of the people of Israel is what wins at the end." She said the military has "learned a lot" and gained experience over the past two years and remains motivated to continue defending the country.