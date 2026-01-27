Netanyahu warns Iran against attack on Israel: 'A terrible mistake' | LIVE BLOG
Netanyahu at press conference: If Iran makes a terrible mistake and attacks Israel, we will respond in a way we didn’t do before'
🔴 Trump warns if Iraq reelects al-Maliki as next Prime Minister, US ‘will no longer help Iraq’
Netanyahu's Full Speech:
🔴 Israeli police say a security incident has been ruled out after a suspected infiltration on the Jordanian border
🔴 Entrances to Eilat are closed due to the suspected infiltration in the southern Arava area
🚨 Siren sound in the Arava community of Paran due to suspected infiltration on the border with Jordan
The IDF said that troops identified a suspected infiltration into Israeli territory from Jordan, near the Paran and Yahel communities in the southern Arava region.
IDF soldiers are currently conducting extensive searches and blocking traffic routes in the area to locate the suspects. Details to follow.
🔴 Israeli PM Netanyahu is set to hold a press conference tonight after the last deceased hostage was retrieved
US Air Force launches multi-day readiness exercise across CENTCOM region
Earlier today, US Ninth Air Force, Air Forces Central, began a multi-day readiness exercise across the US Central Command area of responsibility, CENTCOM said.
“Our Airmen are proving they can disperse, operate, and generate combat sorties under demanding conditions,” AFCENT commander Lt. Gen. Derek France said, adding the exercise is designed to keep forces ready and responsive.
CENTCOM said all activities are being conducted with host nation approval and in coordination with civil and military aviation authorities. READ MORE
Ran Gvili's return: the iconic stopwatch in Hostage Square will be stopped tonight
The Hostages' Families Forum announced the end of the symbolic countdown timer installed in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, following the repatriation of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza. "For the first time since 2014, Israel woke up without any hostages held in Gaza. It is time to stop the clock," the organization stated. A powerful symbol since October 7, this timer had been counting every second of captivity, "when time itself seemed to have stood still for the families and for the entire nation after October 7," the Forum said.
After 844 cumulative days of captivity, totaling more than 20,000 hours, the counter will be officially stopped at a ceremony scheduled for 5:30 p.m., which will be attended by Ran Gvili's sister, former hostages, and families bereaved by the war.
International Holocaust Remembrance Day: "France never compromises in the face of Holocaust denial," declares Macron
"On this International Holocaust Remembrance Day, France remembers. Faced with Holocaust denial, which seeks to erase Auschwitz and the death camps, and with anti-Semitism, which seeks to spread hatred of the other, France never compromises," tweeted the French president.
Azerbaijan foils Israeli embassy attack plot linked to Islamic State offshoot
Azerbaijan arrested three men months ago for planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Baku, officials say. The suspects were reportedly acting on instructions from an Islamic State offshoot, according to sources cited by i24NEWS
Israel signs $183 million multi-year air munitions deal with Elbit Systems to boost IDF capabilities
Israel’s Ministry of Defense has signed a $183 million multi-year deal with Elbit Systems for air munitions, strengthening the IDF’s capabilities and expanding the country’s defense industrial base, officials said.
IDF strikes Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon following ceasefire violations
The IDF carried out a targeted strike against a Hezbollah terrorist in the Deir Qanoun area of southern Lebanon, citing repeated violations of the ceasefire.
An IDF soldier was found dead at a military base in the south of the country; military police have opened an investigation
An Israeli soldier was found dead yesterday at a military base in southern Israel, the IDF announced, adding that military police had opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death. The findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor general once the investigation is complete.
Israel prepares to negotiate a new ten-year security agreement with the United States
Israel is preparing to begin talks with the United States on a new 10-year security agreement to replace the current memorandum of understanding, which expires in September 2028, the Financial Times reports . The Jewish state wants to extend US military support while preparing for a gradual reduction in direct financial aid. According to Gil Pinchas, outgoing financial advisor to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, future negotiations should prioritize joint military and industrial projects over cash subsidies. Currently, US aid includes approximately $3.3 billion annually for the purchase of American weapons, under a 2016 agreement totaling $38 billion. This financial component could decrease over time. In early January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already expressed his desire to reduce Israel's dependence on American military aid over the next decade, as the share of this aid in the Israeli defense budget has declined significantly with the growth of the country's economy.