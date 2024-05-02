Israel raises travel alert for Malmo, Sweden ahead of Eurovision

In anticipation of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Israel's National Security Council has raised the travel alert level for the city, citing concerns over potential security threats.

In an unprecedented measure, the IDF Home Front Command will issue guidelines to Israelis in Malmö through its mobile app, typically reserved for domestic emergencies like rocket attacks and earthquakes. These instructions aim to prepare Israelis for any potential emergency situations during their stay in the city.

The decision to elevate the travel alert level follows updated assessments by the National Security Council, expressing "a well-founded fear" that terrorists may target Israelis attending the Eurovision event.

The IDF emphasizes that the app will facilitate real-time communication and provide crucial information to Israelis in Malmö between May 2 and 12, coinciding with the contest period.

A senior official from the spokesman unit confirmed to i24NEWS the deployment of officers, not in uniform, to Malmö as a precautionary measure. These officers, alongside others, will monitor the situation closely and address any intelligence-related issues that may arise.

Malmo, known for its frequent anti-Israel protests, has seen demonstrations marked by violence, incitement against Jews and Israelis, and even flag burnings.

The city's demographics, with a significant immigrant population from countries with anti-Israel sentiments, further contribute to the concerns surrounding the Eurovision event.

Recent events, including celebrations by anti-Israel sources following Hamas attacks on Israel, and the arrest of ISIS terrorists planning an attack at the Swedish Parliament, underscore the potential security risks. Global jihadist threats targeting Western interests, particularly high-profile events like Eurovision, add to the apprehension.

In response, the National Security Council has raised the travel alert level for Malmo to Level 3 (moderate threat) and advises Israelis to reconsider their travel plans to the city during the Eurovision period

The travel warning is issued with a focus on the Eurovision contest period and will be adjusted based on ongoing security assessments. While Swedish authorities have increased security measures, Israeli visitors are reminded to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety during their stay in Malmo.