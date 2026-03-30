Israeli soldier killed by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon

Sergeant Liran Ben Zion, 19, an armored corps soldier from Holon, was killed during combat in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces announced Monday.

Ben Zion, a gunner in Battalion 9 of the 401st Brigade, was killed on Sunday night when Hezbollah terror operatives fired anti-tank missiles at his tank in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

An officer in the battalion was seriously wounded in the same attack.

The military said the initial missile strike hit the tank directly, killing Ben Zion. Additional missiles were fired at the area during rescue efforts, though no further casualties were reported.

Earlier, the IDF said that six soldiers were injured in separate incidents in southern Lebanon, including anti-tank missile fire, a drone-related incident, and an operational accident.